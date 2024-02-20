Uber: Fatal Highway 1 Crash in Burnaby Involved Group, Accident Footage

The recent fatal crash in Highway 1, Burnaby left the whole community and the nation shocked. In addition, a person died in this fatal crash while many were injured. The incident happened on Highway 1 in Burnaby. A group was involved in this crash while traveling in Uber. Recently, this crash news has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the web. The people are looking at details surrounding the crash. This page will help you learn about the circumstances surrounding the crash, and the victim’s identification. If you are searching for the same you are on the right page, go through the page and read the full article. Stay tuned for more information.

According to the sources, a fatal crash has been seen on Highway 1 which is located in Burnaby, a person also died. Multiple people were also injured in this crash while two people’s condition are too critical. After the fatal crash, the Police Department closed the section of Highway 1 in Burnaby. The affected area was closed for a long time on Sunday. The shared of the crash has also gone viral on the internet. Currently, the Highway 1 crash news is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Fatal Highway 1 Crash in Burnaby Involved Group

It is reported that there were four women were traveling in an Uber. They were going to their home after attending a party which happened in the evening. The tragedy took place near the Sprott Street. While the incident happened just before 4 AM. Unfortunately, a person died in this crash. As per Corp. Melissa Jongema with the BC Highway Patrol report, the White Tesla vehicle in which the women were traveling, was stopped to pick up a fourth passenger. The Uber was stopped to pick up the passenger. It is also confirmed that the SUV collided with the Uber in which women were traveling. Scroll down the page.

Out of four passengers, one died on the spot while the other three were injured. The Uber driver was also injured in this fatal crash and the driver was also rushed to the hospital. The all women were young whose age were nearly twenties. One of the passenger's mothers, Jennifer Miller said, they were celebrating one of them's 21st birthday and they all were unaware of this tragedy. The GoFundMe page was also created and the community has come forward to help the victim's family. The investigation is still ongoing. The identification of the victims is unclear.