UDI vs JUV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Udinese vs Juventus Serie A

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Serie A League is going to play their next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Udinese (UDI) and another team Juventus (JUV). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:15 am pm on Monday 21 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Friuli Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams had given their best gameplay in their previous matches which were most liked by the fans and now it is expected that this upcoming match will also be most liked by the fans. This upcoming match is the sixth head-to-head of both teams and it is expected that this match will be fully enjoy by the fans and the audience at the stadium. Udinese is currently ranked at the 7th place of the points table. On the other hand, Juventus is ranked in the 6th place in the points table. Both team’s players are also excited to give their best gameplay which will be liked by the fans and the viewers and it makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this match.

UDI vs JUV (Udinese vs Juventus) Match Details

Match: Udinese and Juventus

Tournament: Serie A

Date: Monday, 21st August 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Friuli

UDI vs JUV (Udinese vs Juventus) Starting 11

Udinese (UDI) Possible Starting 11 1.Marco Silvestri, 2. Nehuen Perez, 3. Adam Masina, 4. Jaka Bijol, 5. Walace, 6. Sandi Lovric, 7. Lazar Samardzic, 8. Domingos Quina, 9. Marco Ballarini, 10. Beto Bercique, 11. Lorenzo Lucca

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Danilo, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Alex Sandro, 6. Filip Kostic, 7. Adrien Rabiot, 8. Manuel Locatelli, 9. Fabio Miretti, 10. Federico Chiesa, 11. Moise-Kean

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.