Ujjain Rape Case: 12-year-old Seeks Help After Being Raped, Half-naked and Bleeding

A girl of 12 years old, half-naked and bleeding after being gang-raped, was walking from house to house asking for help. People were heckling her but didn’t help her. One guy even told her to go away when she asked for help. These shocking scenes, which are now a thing of the past in a world where violence is so common against women and kids, were caught on a CCTV camera near Badnagar road in Ujjain, which is 15 km from the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The girl was found in the middle of the street, wearing a rag that barely covered her. She was taken to an ashram where a priest suspected her of being a victim of sexual assault. The priest wrapped her in a towel and took her to a district hospital, where the medical exam showed that she had been raped. Since her injuries were really bad, she was taken to a hospital in Indore, and when she needed some blood, the police came. She’s now in stable condition. When one of the senior cops asked her what her name was and where she lived, she couldn’t remember.

Ujjain Rape Case: 12-year-old Seeks Help

Ujjain Police has registered a rape case against unidentified accused in the case. The stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been invoked in the case. The Police chief of Ujjain, Mr. Sachin Sharma, said that a special investigation team has been set up to identify and apprehend the culprits as soon as possible. “Medical examination confirms rape. A Special Investigation Team has been set up and is closely monitoring the matter. We urge the public to inform the police if they have any information,” said Mr. Sharma. When asked about the location of the crime, an officer said, “This is under investigation. We will provide more information soon.”

The girl was unable to state her place of origin. However, her accent indicates that she hails from the state of Uttar Pradesh Prayag. The incident has brought the state of Madhya Pradesh’s track record of violence against women to the forefront once again. Between 2019 and 2021, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of cases of missing women and girls in the country. In 2021, the state reported the most number of incidents of rape in the country at 6,462, according to data compiled by the NCRB. More than 50 percent of these incidents were crimes committed against minors, which is equivalent to 18 rapes daily.