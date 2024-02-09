UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Shocked By King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

In today’s article, we are going to share some heart-rending news with you. From recent news, we have received information that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is suffering from cancer these days. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, King Charles, being ill, people once again showed interest in knowing about him and also wanted to know when he would be able to recover from his illness. However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this news. If you also want to know about King Charles, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Before discussing the topic of King Charles’s suffering from cancer, let us tell you about King Charles. King Charles’s real name is Charles Philip Arthur George. He was born on 14 November 1948 in Buckingham Palace, London, England. He is the king of the United Kingdom and is inheriting the throne of his ancestors. He is an important member of the State Opening of Parliament and in a way, he is also called the Government of the UK.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Shocked

He has done many good deeds for which his people respect him. He assumed the post of king on 8 September 2022 after the death of his mother and took the responsibility of protecting his subjects. He fulfills his responsibilities completely. It is said that he is the oldest person on the British throne. The entire UK country respects and honors him and plans the rules made by him. But the news coming about King Charles for some time has disappointed people.

According to the information, we have come to know that at the age of 75, King Charles is facing a disease like cancer. On January 29, 2024, King Charles was treated for an enlarged prostate at a London clinic. Shortly thereafter, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had been diagnosed with a type of cancer. This news has had a bad impact not only on the public but also on the political community. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared with great sadness the news of King Charles being diagnosed with cancer. At this time everyone prays that King Charles would be successful in overcoming his illness. Keep in touch with us for more latest updates.