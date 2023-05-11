Ukraine: French Journalist killed in Russian Rocket Strike

Recently the news has come on the internet that AFP’s Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin has been killed by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine. This tragic incident happened on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Currently, this news became a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, AFP reporters witnessed the incident. The attack took place at around 4:30 p.m. on the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, the middle of the war in eastern Ukraine for several months. The AFP whole group came under fire from Grad Rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

French Journalist killed in Russian Rocket Strike

Reportedly, Arman Soldin was 32 years old man who was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was lying. The rest of the team was not wounded. It is very painful news for the whole agency as they lost Arman. AFP chairman Fabrice Fries stated. His death is a horrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by reports every day covering the conflict in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron is the French President who paid tribute to Soldin on Twitter hailing his "bravery".

Arman Soldin was born in Sarajevo and he was a French national who started working for AFP as an intern in its Rome bureau in 2015 and was later employed in London. He was a member of the first AFP group to be sent to Ukraine following the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, reaching on the following day.