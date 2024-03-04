Ukraine: Three More Killed In Fresh Russian Attacks, Death Count Now 10

It is reported that three more people lost their lives in the recent Russian drone attack in Ukraine and the death toll has reached 10. There are two more bodies were also found over the Black Sea in Russian drone strikes on Friday and Saturday nights. Both the deceased have been identified as a woman and her eight-month-old child. This news is trending on news channels and many people are paying attention to know more. So, we created an article and briefly discussed each piece of information about this incident and other topics.

The news of this tragic attack is coming out from Kherson, Ukraine, where the Russian drones attacked the Kherson area on Sunday and one person died, while the death toll in the drone attack in Odesa city reached 10. This comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies to supply more air defense systems as Russia attacked his country with drones, missiles, and artillery fire in the third year of the war. Following the Russian strikes, the interior ministry of Ukraine reported that one person was killed and three people wounded in the southern Kherson region.

Ukraine: Three More Killed In Fresh Russian Attacks

Recently, two more bodies have been found in the southern port city of Odesa on the Black Sea who were killed following the Russian drone strike overnight between Friday and Saturday and they have been identified as a woman and her eight-month-old baby. The previous reports stated that a seven-month-old baby and a two-year-old child were found among the eight victims before this drone attack. In a Telegram post shared by Odesa region governor Oleg Kiper, stated that "the body of the deceased woman" was being pulled from the rubble. He added, "The body of another dead baby has just been found next to the woman's body".

Furthermore, around 100 rescuers were involved in the search late on Saturday for around 10 missing people, and the search investigation is still underway. The fight between the two countries led to the deaths of local people and residents and both countries have many but still the war is ongoing. The latest news of the Russian drone attack and the death of three children among the victims are running on the internet sites and many users are sharing their reactions to this incident topic.