Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Electric Motorcycle Full Specification Features and More

Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition electric motorcycle. Good Day, Friends. In the Automotive world, a new pioneer brand Ultraviolette is about to set its stronghold on the market with a recent exciting launch of its new limited edition bike. We are talking about their Flagship entry into the Two Wheeler Segment industry with F77 Space Edition. Stay with this article to find out its interesting factors, pricing, and whether you should buy it or skip it.

Ultraviolette Automotive, an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled the F77 Space Edition electric motorcycle in India. This variant is an ultra-exclusive offering, with only ten units being produced, adding to its air of uniqueness. Priced at Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom), what distinguishes the Space Edition and contributes to its higher price in contrast to the standard motorcycle is its incorporation of Aerospace grade aluminum for specific parts and body panels. Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, has officially introduced the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition.

In his announcement, he expressed his enthusiasm about unveiling their latest creation and the prospect of handing over the keys to ten fortunate riders. Ultraviolette’s ongoing mission to push the boundaries of science and technology is embodied in the F77 Space Edition, which serves as a celebratory tribute to this dedication. By drawing inspiration from the achievements of the aerospace industry, the F77 Space Edition pays homage to India’s cosmic journey. This very same essence is vividly evident in the design and features of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition. Boasting attributes reminiscent of aerospace standards and a unique design philosophy, the F77 Space Edition serves as a clear testament to Ultraviolette’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of electric mobility.



Presenting the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition in an exclusive color, the motorcycle boasts an aerospace-grade paint that goes beyond conventional standards. Engineered to thrive in the most demanding circumstances, encompassing extreme temperatures and high air speeds, this paint retains its attributes even during intense use. Its exceptional specialization not only preserves its properties but also aids in decreasing drag, leading to improved motorcycle performance. Additionally, customers will receive a unique key, precision-machined from a single piece of aerospace-grade aluminum, adding an extra layer of distinction. The heart of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition is its 40.5bhp and 100Nm electric motor, delivering remarkable performance. Accelerating from 0 to 60kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds and achieving a maximum speed of 152kmph, this motor ensures impressive on-road dynamics. The motorcycle is equipped with a 10.3kWh battery pack, which translates to an asserted range of 307km according to IDC standards, allowing for extensive rides on a single charge. Nonetheless it is an exciting upcoming product from the company which will make their special space into the heart of consumer.