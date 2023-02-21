UMS vs WAK Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Umm Salal vs Al Wakrah

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous Qatar Stars League is set for the match. The upcoming football match is going to be played between Umm Salal vs Al Wakrah. Qatar Stars League is one of the best leagues and this league is coming one more time with two powerful teams. If we talk about the players then all the players are very amazing and they always give their best in the playground. Here we have more information about the UMS vs WAK match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and all the fans currently waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. All the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match because they don’t want to lose any chance of winning the match. The Qatar Stars League match between Umm Salal vs Al Wakrah will be played on Tuesday at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, day, and lineup. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Umm Salal (UMS) vs Al Wakrah (WAK)

Date: 21 February 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 21:25

Venue: Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium

League: Qatar Stars League

Umm Salal (UMS) Possible playing 11: 1. J. Kodjia, 2. João Carlos Teixeira, 3. Adel Al Sulimane,4. V. Yuel, 5. A. Khafifi, 6.Abdulrahman Faiz Al Rashidi, 7 Khalifa Ababacar, 8. Khaled Al Zereiqi,9. Omar Yahya,10. S. Rashidov, 11. Ismail Dahqani.

Al Wakrah (WAK) Possible playing 11:1. Gelson Dala, 2.M. Benyettou, 3. Lucas Mendes, 4.O. Ebrahimi, 5.Murad Naji Hussein,6. T. Sainsbury, 7. Khalid Muneer, 8. Mohamed Khaled, 9. Yusuf Abdurisag, 10. Saoud Mubarak, 11. Khald Youssef Shurrab

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they will give their best in the match for winning the trophy. This match is going to be played between Umm Salal vs Al Wakrah on 21 February 2023 at 21:25 at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium. UMS team won 0 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 4 matches and on the other hand, the WAK team won 1 match, draw 0 matches, and lost 4 matches. WAK team has more chances to win the match against UMS. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.