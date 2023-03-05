UNAM vs PUE Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Mexican League UNAM vs Puebla

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for you that a very prominent Mexican League is all set for the match. It is one of the best leagues and this league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Pumas UNAM vs Puebla. Both teams are ready to face each other in the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very eager to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the UNAM vs PUE match and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Now both team players are also ready to beat each other in the match as now they don’t want to skip any single chance to win the match. If anyone wants to watch the match at the venue then you can buy tickets from the websites. The Mexican League match between Pumas UNAM vs Puebla will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the lovers of football are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

UNAM vs PUE Live Score

Match Details

Team: Pumas UNAM (UNAM) vs Puebla (PUE)

League: Mexican League

Day: Sunday

Date: 5th March 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM (UNAM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sebastian Sosa, 2. Jose Galindo, 3. Nicolas Freire, 4. Adrian Aldrete, 5. Jonathan Sanchez, 6. Higor Meritao, 7. Alek Alvarez, 8. Jesus Molina, 9. Juan Dinenno, 10. Diogo Barbosa, 11. Gustavo Del Prete

Puebla (PUE) Possible Playing 11:1.Antony Silva, 2. Emanuel Gularte, 3. Gaston Silva, 4. Gustavo Ferrareis, 5. Lucas Maia, 6. Diego de Buen, 7. Omar Fernandez, 8. Daniel Aguilar, 9. Pablo Parra, 10. Federico Mancuello, 11. Martin Barragan

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and if we talk about players then all the players are very hardworking and talented. This match will be played between Pumas UNAM vs Puebla on 5th March 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. As per the scoreboard, the PUE team looks in good form in recent matches, they are the favourites to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.