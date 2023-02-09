Understanding the Types of Compensation in a Personal Injury Case

Personal injuries can leave you and your family struggling financially for years to come. You may be dealing with damages beyond medical bills, like property damage and lost wages. Fortunately, your personal injury attorney can help you get compensation if you weren’t at fault for your accident.

Even if you were partially at fault, it is still possible for you to receive a settlement. An Aurora PI lawyer can help. There are different types of damages you can claim. Compensation for a personal injury case can be divided into two general categories: economic and non-economic damages.

Economic Damages

Economic damages are those that have a real financial value, such as medical expenses or lost wages from missing work due to your injury. These costs can be calculated using bills, receipts, and other relevant documents.

Medical Expenses

These are all the costs related to physical therapy, hospital visits, medications, and other treatments for the injury.

Lost Wages

Some injuries leave victims unable to work or perform their normal job duties. When this happens, they may be eligible for compensation for any wages lost due to the accident.

Property Damage

Victims may be entitled to compensation for repair or replacement costs if the injury affects any property or possessions.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages, on the other hand, are more subjective. These include pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life. While these types of damages can be difficult to assign a monetary value to, they can still entitle a person to receive compensation.

Pain and Suffering

Victims of personal injury may be entitled to compensation for physical pain and emotional suffering caused by the incident.

Mental Anguish

Mental anguish can include depression, anxiety, fear, or other psychological effects caused by the trauma associated with an injury.

Loss of Enjoyment of Life

In some cases, victims may be entitled to compensation for a reduced quality of life due to their injury.

Wrongful Death Damages

In certain cases, such as wrongful death suits, families of the deceased can receive compensation for their loss. Wrongful death damages include the following:

Funeral and burial expenses

Loss of financial support

Emotional distress suffered by family members

Other damages incurred due to the death

Punitive Damages

Punitive damages can be used to punish wrongdoers and deter others from engaging in similar conduct. They may be available in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Compensation Is Reduced If You Are Partially At Fault

Depending on your situation, you may be partially responsible for your damages. In this case, the compensation you are entitled to receive is reduced by the percentage of fault assigned to you.

To seek damages, you should hire legal representation to ensure your rights and interests are protected in court. A supportive attorney can help victims understand the types of compensation they are eligible for and make sure that they are fully compensated for their losses.