UNI vs IND Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Union vs Independiente Argentinian League

Argentinian League is going to play their next football match and this match is fixed to be played between Union (UNI) and another team Independiente (IND). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 01:30 am on Sunday 25 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Estadio 15 de Abril Stadium which is mostly used for playing football matches. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Let us know the game performance of both teams as per the points table. Union had played a total of 20 matches in which they faced four wins, eight losses, or eight draws and is currently ranked in 24th place on the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Independiente had also played 20 matches in which they faced four wins, nine losses, or seven draws and are currently ranked in the 22nd place in the points table of this tournament. Both teams played multiple head-to-head matches and now going to play one more banging match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

UNI vs IND (Union vs Independiente) Match Details

Match: Union and Independiente

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Sunday, 25th June 2023

Time: 01:30 am

Venue: Estadio 15 de Abril Stadium

UNI vs IND (Union vs Independiente) Starting 11

Union (UNI) Possible Starting 11 1. Santiago Mele, 2. Federico Vera, 3. Claudio Corvalan, 4. Franco Calderon, 5. Nicolas Paz, 6. Kevin Zenon, 7. Enzo Roldan, 8. Mauro Luna Diale, 9. Yeison Gordillo, 10. Imanol Machuca, 11. Jeronimo Domina

Independiente (IND) Possible Starting 11 1. Rodrigo Rey, 2. Luciano Gomez, 3. Cristian Baez, 4. Ayrton Costa, 5. Baltasar Barcia, 6. Juan Cazares, 7. Nicolas Vallejo, 8. Braian Martinez, 9. Kevin Lopez-I, 10. Matias Gimenez, 11. Martin Cauteruccio

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. There is no player who is sufferings from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. Fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles related to sports.