United States: Six Indian-origin Family Members Killed in Fatal Car Crash, Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a tragic car accident in the United States claims the lives of six individuals of Indian origin. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The individuals who lost their lives were family members of P. Venkata Satish Kumar, the MLA from Mummidivaram in Andhra Pradesh. In a tragic incident, a minimum of six members of an Indian family, including two children, lost their lives in a head-on collision between their minivan and a pickup truck in the state of Texas, as stated by officials. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in the vicinity of Johnson County, near Fort Worth, as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

In the minivan from Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh, seven members of the same family were present. Unfortunately, only one of them, 43-year-old Lokesh Potabathula, survived but sustained critical injuries. The deceased individuals were identified as Potabathula’s wife, 36-year-old Naveena Potabathula; the couple’s children, 9-year-old Nishidha Potabathula and 10-year-old Krithik Potabathula; and Naveena Potabathula’s parents, 60-year-old Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada and 64-year-old Nageswararao Ponnada. The DPS confirmed that 28-year-old Rushil Barri of Irving, identified as the minivan driver, was among the deceased victims.

United Six Indian-origin Family Members Killed

The elderly individuals were in the United States visiting their daughter Naveena and grandchildren Karthik and Nishita from India, as stated by the Consulate General (CG) of India in Houston. Working for TCS on an L1 visa, the couple’s arrangements to send their bodies back home will be made once death certificates are issued. The individuals who lost their lives were relatives of Mummidivaram MLA P. Venkata Satish Kumar. DPS investigators reported that the pickup truck was traveling southbound on US Highway 67 near County Road 1119 around 4 pm on Tuesday, while the minivan was in the same area, heading north. Entering the northbound lane in a no-passing zone, the pickup collided head-on with the minivan.

Images from the crash site depicted fragments of the severely damaged vehicles strewn across the highway, with broken glass and vehicle debris scattered on the ground. A Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office described it as a devastating and highly emotional scene for everyone involved. The DPS noted that the visiting parents and both children were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The occupants of the pickup truck were two 17-year-old boys who, despite critical injuries, survived the crash and were transported to a Fort Worth hospital along with Lokesh. While Highway 67 was closed for several hours, it has since been reopened. The DPS expressed gratitude to the Indian Consulate, the India Association of North Texas, the Georgia State Police, and the Jones Creek Police Department for their support in identifying the next of kin.