University of North Carolina Shooting: Two Shootings 30 years Apart Show How Much Has Changed

Chapel Hill police have issued an "all clear" after the campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to an armed and dangerous suspect. According to UNC police Chief Brian James, the suspect was arrested in a north Chapel Hill neighborhood at about 2:45 p.m. James said the suspect is believed to have confronted an Alpine Bagel Cafe employee at the student union restaurant and threatened the employee with a gun. James said there were no shots fired during the confrontation. James added that the suspect is Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, from Durham.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's campus alert system was activated early in the afternoon after a 911 call was received from police reporting a person brandishing a gun in the Student Union. The lockdown lasted for over an hour. Upon arrival, students were advised to "go indoors immediately" and to avoid windows. This incident comes at a time when the University is still reeling from the tragic shooting of a Faculty member in the Science Building two weeks ago. While no injuries were sustained, the second lockdown in as many weeks has caused a great deal of distress and trauma for students, faculty, and staff.

University of North Carolina Shooting

Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old UNC graduate student, is currently being held without bail on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm on educational property. Qi is accused of shooting and killing associate Professor Zijie Yan on August 28. The state's flagship public university was on lockdown for about three hours Wednesday as police conducted a manhunt that led to Qi's arrest. Wednesday's incident has no connection to the August 28 shooting. Students have been critical of the university's lack of transparency during the lockdown. "I took those concerns seriously," Guskiewicz said Wednesday. Police are still investigating the suspect's relationship with the employee he confronted, according to James. Harris also has an outstanding warrant for assault on September 5.

Allie Agnoli, a UNC student, was sitting in a booth with her friend at the bagel store when a man started screaming and pointing a gun at the cashier, she said. As people ran for the exits, Agnoli and her friend hid under a table a few feet away. A store employee told the man to put down the gun, and he left without taking a shot, Agnoli said. After an employee helped her out the back door, Agnoli called 911. Classes were canceled Wednesday afternoon and evening, but Guskiewicz said they'll be back on Thursday.