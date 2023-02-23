UNN vs AJA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup UEFA Europa League Union Berlin UNN vs Ajax

Finally, the final matches under the UEFA Europa League have begun. Fans are much excited to watch the next match in the upcoming days and those who are eagerly waiting to watch this incredible match will have to buy tickets for the next match because team Union Berlin (UNN) and team Ajax (AJA) will face off each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played lots of matches in the league and now, they are coming to compete with each other on the football ground. So, let’s wait for the next match that will be held in the upcoming hours.

Through this article, we will try to provide the best information about the upcoming that includes time, date, venue, league, and other official details. If you are planning to create your own team on Dream11 and Fantasy Cricket app so, you need to choose the best players but also have to avoid the players who will not be part of the battle tonight. Schafer A will not play tonight because of his foot injury while Busk J, Kaplan A, and Giesselmann N will remain questionable until the last minute of the match.

UNN vs AJA Match Details

Team Names:- Union Berlin (UNN) vs Ajax (AJA)

League:- UEFA Europa League

Venue:- Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Berlin)

Date:- Friday, February 24, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

UNN vs AJA Squad Player

Union Berlin (UNN):- Frederik Ronnow, Robin Knoche, Diogo Leite, Morten Thorsby, Paul Seguin, Sheraldo Becker, Jamie Leweling, Milos Pantovic, Tim Maciejewski, Timo Baumgartl, Sven Michel, Danilho Doekhi, Christopher Trimmel, Niko Giesselmann, Rani Khedira, Kevin Behrens, Aissa Laidouni, Josip Juranovic, Jordan Siebatcheu, Aljoscha Kemlein, Kevin Mohwald, Levin Oztunali, Yannic Stein, Jerome Roussillon, Jakob Busk, Janik Haberer, Andras Schafer, Lennart Grill, and Paul Jaeckel.

Ajax (AJA):- Geronimo Rulli, Jurrien Timber, Steven Bergwijn, Kenneth Taylor, Youri Regeer, Dusan Tadic, Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klaassen, Francisco Conceicao, Brian Brobbey, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Maarten Stekelenburg, Christian Rasmussen, Youri Baas, Sontje Hansen, Devyne Rensch, Edson Alvarez, Owen Wijndal, Calvin Bassey, Kian Fitz Jim, Amourricho van Axel Dongen, Steven Berghuis, Jorge Sanchez, Jorrel Hato, Remko Pasveer, Lorenzo Lucca, and Florian Grillitsch.

UNN vs AJA Lineups Player

Union Berlin (UNN):- Frederik Ronnow, Robin Knoche, Diogo Leite, Danilho Doekhi, Christopher Trimmel, Niko Giesselmann, Rani Khedira, Morten Thorsby, Paul Seguin, Sheraldo Becker, and Kevin Behrens.

Ajax (AJA):- Geronimo Rulli, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch, Edson Alvarez, Owen Wijndal, Calvin Bassey, Steven Bergwijn, Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, and Mohammed Kudus.

UNN vs AJA Match Prediction

Many teams have reached to the final matches of the league and now, they all will play to reach the final match that will be held soon. If we talk about the team so, team UNN has won 3 matches out of the last 5 matches. Another side, team AJA won 4 matches out of the last 5 matches. As per the expert advice, team UNN has a better chance tonight to win this match against team AJA.