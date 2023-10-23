Unnao District: Two Youths Killed in Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we will talk about the Kanpur accident in which two youths died and the news of thier death is making headlines. Recently, a terrible accident took place when a motorbike fell into a roadside water in the Unnao district area. An investigation was begun after this incident, related to this incident and the authorities continue to fetch more details about this incident. The news of this incident is continuously circulating like wildfire in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Let us know more about this incident and we will try to cover all the details, so read completely.

According to the reports, a motorbike accident took place when the vehicle fell into a roadside water body in Unnao district. This incident took place on the late night of Saturday 21 October 2023 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India and two youths passed away in this accident. The two youths were identified as Ajay Gautam and Arjun who were going towards their Azrail Kheda Vishunpur homes under the limits of Dahi Chowki police station. They were on the way to reach their homes but it turned into a tragic incident when the vehicle fell into a water body in Unnao district.

Two Youths Killed in Road Accident

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are not clear but it is said that the person who was driving the motorbike just before the accident lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a roadside water body. After this incident, the local people called the authorities and tried to rescue the victims but they couldn’t and was in vain. The police immediately reached the incident place, pulled both of them from the water body, and took them to the district hospital where the doctors confirmed thier deaths. Later, thier bodies sent for the post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

The post-mortem reports stated that, both were drunk at the time of this accident and they were injured seriously in this incident. Both Ajay Gautam and Arjun passed away due to serious head injuries sustained in this accident. After the post-mortem examination process, the bodies of the victims were sent to thier families. This case was under Anurag Singh and he said that both work together in a factory located in the Dahi Chowki area. Now, the family member of the deceased are expressing their sorrows for thier loss and our prayers with them.