Uorfi Javed Stunt With Mumbai Police Backfires, Urfi Javed’s Fake Arrest Video

In this day and age, when digital influencers are always trying to get as much attention as possible, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest names in the industry is Urfi Javed. She’s a famous actress and influencer, and she was even a part of the infamous ‘Bigg Boss’ show. But now she’s in trouble after posting a video on Instagram where she was arrested by the police for her strange fashion choices. People were quick to comment on her and her fashion sense, with some supporting her and some laughing at her. Now, the Mumbai police have come down hard on her, filing an FIR against her.
The video went viral on the internet where Urfi Javed was alleged to have been arrested by the police. After the video went viral, people started speculating as to why she was arrested. However, later it was revealed that the video was not a real arrest but a staged event to create a stir and draw attention. Once the Mumbai Police came to know that the video was fake, they took swift action. Now, Urfi Javed is facing criminal charges at Oshiwara police station under sub-sections 171, sub 419, and sub-500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for impersonation and defaming. If you want to know more about this case, just scroll down.
Uorfi Javed Stunt With Mumbai Police Backfires
Urfi Javed's attempt to make a big splash has backfired, and it's causing a lot of legal issues. As the case goes on, it's a reminder of the consequences of doing things that go too far when it comes to publicity stunts. In a world where getting viral is so important, it's important to remember how important it is, to be honest and respect the people who work hard to keep the law and order.
