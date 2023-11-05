Uorfi Javed Stunt With Mumbai Police Backfires, Urfi Javed’s Fake Arrest Video

In this day and age, when digital influencers are always trying to get as much attention as possible, it’s no surprise that one of the biggest names in the industry is Urfi Javed. She’s a famous actress and influencer, and she was even a part of the infamous ‘Bigg Boss’ show. But now she’s in trouble after posting a video on Instagram where she was arrested by the police for her strange fashion choices. People were quick to comment on her and her fashion sense, with some supporting her and some laughing at her. Now, the Mumbai police have come down hard on her, filing an FIR against her.

The video went viral on the internet where Urfi Javed was alleged to have been arrested by the police. After the video went viral, people started speculating as to why she was arrested. However, later it was revealed that the video was not a real arrest but a staged event to create a stir and draw attention. Once the Mumbai Police came to know that the video was fake, they took swift action. Now, Urfi Javed is facing criminal charges at Oshiwara police station under sub-sections 171, sub 419, and sub-500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for impersonation and defaming. If you want to know more about this case, just scroll down. Uorfi Javed Stunt With Mumbai Police Backfires The police have confirmed that the viral video of an alleged arrest of a woman by the Mumbai Police about an obscenity case is false and that the police insignia and uniform have been misused. This confirms that the video has been produced to discredit the police and mislead the public. Following the disclosure of the true purpose of the video, Urfi was met with strong criticism from the general public and her influencer peers. Many accused her of seeking to capitalize on the situation by discrediting the Mumbai Police. Continue to read the entire article.