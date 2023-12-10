CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
UP Highway: 8 People Charred To Death After Car Collides With Dumper Explained!

3 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

In a shocking incident, 8 people lost their lives on UP Highway. The recent viral news is coming that 8 died in a fatal collision that took place on UP Highway. As per the sources, 8 people died including a child on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway in Uttar Pradesh. The incident left everyone shocked and worried. Currenlty, this news js become the headlines of various news channels and social media platforms. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. People are coming on the internet and wondering about the identification of the victim. Let’s discuss this in detail.

8 People Charred To Death After Car Collides

As we earlier mentioned a fatal collision took place between a car and a dumper. The car collided with a dumper in which many innocents lost their lives. On Sunday, a car hit a dumper in which 8 people lost their lives including a child. The horrific incident happened on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the question arises in people’s minds what was the cause of the collision? As per the ANI reports, the car suffered a tyre burst which caused a massive collision. The car collided with the dumper which was coming from Uttrakhand. Read more in the next section.

8 People Charred To Death After Car Collides

The local people experienced a massive explosion. The vehicles caught fire after the tragic collision. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police, GS Chandrabhan, in a fatal collision, Ertiga collided with a dumper which caused massive tragedy. The incident area was massively affected after the collation. The dead body of the deceased is sent for post-mortem by the department. A video is also shared by Press Trust of India which is going viral on the web. The vehicles which were involved in the fatal collision were also damaged. Scroll down the page.

At this time, the identification of the victims is unknown. The department has not revealed the identification of the victim. The investigation is still ongoing. The incident made a massive impact on many people’s lives. Many families lost their loved ones in the fatal collision. As per the PTI statement, the police reached the affected areas with firefighters. The victim who was inside the car was burnt alive. It is unknown how many people were traveling in the car. The department expressed grief for the victims. The people who were traveling in the dumper were also badly injured. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

