UP: Husband, Stepsons Behead Woman, Chop off Her Fingers Over Suspected Affair

Husband, stepsons behead woman, chop off her fingers over suspected affair. The Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a man, along with his two sons and a nephew, in connection with the murder of his wife, whose decapitated body was discovered in Banda district last Friday. According to the authorities, the man harbored suspicions that his wife was engaged in an extramarital relationship with one of his sons. In Banda district, the Uttar Pradesh Police made a gruesome discovery last Friday – the body of a woman, lacking a head and with four of her fingers severed.

As reported by Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal, the woman, estimated to be between 35 to 40 years old, was discovered partially clothed, and her head was located some distance away from her body. The victim was identified as Maya Devi, who was the spouse of Ramkumar Ahirwar, a resident of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. In addition to the absence of her fingers, authorities uncovered that the woman’s hair had been forcibly removed, and her teeth had been intentionally damaged to obscure her identity.

Husband, Stepsons Behead Woman

After an initial investigation, the police had suspicions pointing towards the involvement of the woman’s family members in the murder. While being questioned, Ramkumar, the husband, along with his sons Suraj Prakash and Brijesh, as well as nephew Udaibhan, admitted to conspiring and executing the murder of the woman, according to the Superintendent of Police. Based on Ramkumar’s statement, it was revealed that Maya Devi was his second spouse, and he harbored suspicions of her involvement in a romantic relationship with one of his sons, as conveyed by Superintendent Agarwal.

In a fit of anger over this, the four individuals in question transported Maya Devi to Chamraha village, where they strangled her to end her life and used an axe to sever her head. Additionally, they mutilated her by cutting off four of her fingers. The police, as confirmed by the Superintendent, have successfully retrieved the vehicle and the axe employed in the commission of the crime. Within a span of 24 hours, the police efficiently cracked the case, leading to the apprehension of all the suspects, who will now face incarceration. Additional legal measures are being pursued against them. The police official expressed their intention to reward the investigative team with Rs 25,000 for their outstanding efforts.