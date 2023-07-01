UP: Man Visits Minor Girlfriend’s Home In Ghaziabad, Beaten To Death By Father

The very heartbreaking news is coming out. A 23-year-old man was thrashed to death by his minor girlfriend’s family in Ghaziabad after they saw him at their home. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death, apparently over an interfaith relationship with a minor girl, police said on Friday. The police have arrested three people the girl’s father and her two cousins for the murder of Parvez on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said. Parvez had gone to the girl’s home in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area from Loni. When her father found the man there, he and his nephews allegedly thrashed him with iron rods. They also narrated a false story to the police that Parvez was a thief who had broken into their home, Yadav said this statement. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Man Visits Minor Girlfriend’s Home In Ghaziabad

Parvez was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Investigations based on the call records of the girl and Parvez revealed that they knew each other very well for a long time and talked on the phone regularly. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

The minor girl’s family member allegedly beat up the man after coming to know about the relationship, the police said. The police registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Parvez’s brother against the girl’s father and her cousins, Yadav said. They were arrested on Friday and an investigation is undergoing. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.