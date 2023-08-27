WATCH: Up School Video Viral Twitter, Hindu Student Slap Muslim Boy In Class

A video from Uttar Pradesh has gone viral and created a huge controversy among the people. The video shows a Uttar Pradesh school teacher yelling at Muslim students and asking students to slap Muslims. The moment this video is uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and caught a lot of attention from the viewers. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. Readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Up School Video Viral Twitter

According to the sources, UP school teachers asking students to slap Muslim classmates. The accused name is identified as Tripta Tyagi. Tripta Tyagi is a Uttar Pradesh teacher. As per the Tripta Tyagi statements, she is not ashamed of whatever she did. She ought to justify a massive act, she further said, it’s important to control the kids at school. In the video, you can see the teacher is touring the Muslim kid. The school teacher said that the video was created edited and cut. The video is totally wrong, someone was tampered with before uploading it on social media.

She further, said that was not my intention which is shown in the video. “In our school, many Muslim and Hindu students come to study and live with unity. The video is from the Uttar Pradesh district of Muzaffarnagar. Further, the incident happened on August 24, 2023. As per the victim’s father’s statements, his son is seven years old and the teacher of his school made the students beat his child again and again. The school video is shot by the victim’s relatives who went to school for some work. The victim was tortured for an hour or two. More information is mentioned below.

The accused Tripta Tyagi is also a principal of the Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar. Moreover, the 7-year-old boy as he stood helplessly with tears streaming down his face. The school said, “There are minor mistakes in the video someone edited it”. The mother of the victim does not pay attention to the studies of their son, and their academics get totally destroyed, added to the teacher. The victim is in shock and his health condition is not good. The investigation is still ongoing. As per the UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, “We have taken cognizance, and full action will be taken.”