UP Woman Stabs Husband in Eye With Scissors, Latest News

6 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is shocking news coming forward from Uttar Pradesh where a woman stabbed her husband. Yes, she stabbed him in the eyes and fled away from the incident scene. The news of this stabbing incident is rapidly circulating in the trends of social media and it is attracting the interest of many netizens. The fights between couples but this time it turned into a serious and dangerous incident. Lots of people are showing their interest in getting further reports related to this incident. In this article, we have shared all the available details related to this case and also talked about themselves.

UP Woman Stabs Husband in Eye With Scissors

Presently, all the details have not been revealed, and the authorities are on the way to fetch the excat details. It is reported that the wife brutally stabbed her husband in the eyes with scissors after he asked for a cup of tea. This incident happened between a married couple in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, India. After this incident, she ran away from the scene to evade police leaving her husband bleeding. There is an investigation was conducted to catch the woman and it is ongoing. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

UP Woman Stabs Husband in Eye With Scissors

Furthermore, the couple had married for three years but after some time the couple began to have frequent fights over domestic issues. The husband’s name is Ankit while the name of his wife is still unknown. Before this stabbing incident, the woman had even filed a complaint of assault against him and his family just three days later. Reportedly, Ankit asked for a cup of tea, which allegedly angered his wife and she stabbed him in the eye. Hearing the noise, Ankit’s sister-in-law and children came out and rushed him to a community health center and later informed the police.

Ankit was taken to a community health center and he was later admitted to Meerut. Now, the authorities are continuing their investigation to arrest the woman and further investigation is ongoing. This incident happened in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, India. There is no information has been shared about the woman who stabbed her husband and fled away from the incident scene. The news of this incident is rapidly circulating and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting. It sparked a notable alert for those who have frequent fights over domestic issues mainly in couples. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

