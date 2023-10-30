Headline

Update: What Is SIM Swapping Scam? And How To Protect Yourself Explained!

25 mins ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we have collected some information for you that will save you from SIM-swapping scams.  Yes, you heard it right. As you all know these days scam cases are increasing rapidly and due to this everyone is trying to know how to avoid such scams. Understanding your problems, we will share with you information about SIM swapping scams and protection from them. If you also want to know all the information about this news in depth, then for that you will have to stay till the end of our superficial article.

What Is SIM Swapping Scam

A case of SIM swapping scam is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also making people’s hearts skip a beat. From recent news, we have learned that a Delhi-based lawyer has claimed that she has suffered a loss of ₹ 50 lahks in a “SIM swapping scam”. Apart from attracting people’s attention, this incident is also becoming a topic of discussion for the people. If we tell you about this incident in depth, the victim of this incident was a woman who received a missed call thrice on her phone from an unknown number.

What Is SIM Swapping Scam?

After three missed calls, when the woman got another call from a new number, she picked up the call and talked. The person speaking on the call told the woman that this call was for a courier. On the call, the woman shared all her details with the man, including her home address. But the call turned into a scam when the 35-year-old woman allegedly received two transaction notifications from her bank. After investigating the matter, the cyber unit of Delhi Police says that the woman had not shared any OTP number with the man in any way.

Let us tell you about the SIM Swapping Scam, this scam is very bad because this scammer manages to gain access to your SIM card and hacks all your information. If the scammer gets any of your information then he will transfer your money from his bank to your bank. The only way to avoid all these scams is to never talk to the scammer for a long time, not share any important information, and most importantly avoid sharing any kind of OTP number, otherwise, you too can get into some big trouble. Here we have shared with you all the information related to SIM Swapping Scam. Follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

