Updated List of Cricket Betting Apps in India

Best Cricket Betting Apps

Indian bettors know more than anyone that betting cricket apps is much more convenient and easier. This high demand for betting is due to the popularity in this country – cricket and its events. There are many different bookmakers and their mobile betting platforms on the internet, but are they as good in action? So that you don’t waste your time looking for cricket apps for different devices, we’ve done it ourselves. Here is our list of the best and tested apps, where the cricket website Sportscafe.in was the source of the data.

List of popular betting apps for cricket bets

The list will consist of only those cricket apps that have been vetted and are legally accepting Indian bettors. Owners of Android and iOS devices can safely choose one or more of these apps. Download them on the official website for free and without any additional customizations. The list of best cricket betting apps is organized in this way:

Parimatch App;

22bet App;

MegaPari App;

Melbet App;

Indibet App;

Khelraja App;

1Win App

According to the rules of any self-respecting betting company, your age must be at least 18 years old at the time you sign up for the app. The bookmakers listed above have a gambling license and provide their sports services legally.

How to choose best app betting for betting on cricket

When we choose any cricket betting apps for profitable betting, there are a number of features to consider. This is necessary for your own safety and the possibility of earning real rupees on betting. Here is a list of such data:

Characteristics of cricket applications Legitimacy (official license) Security and protection (encryption protocols) Reliability (data will not be shared with third parties) User-friendly interface (easy to make cricket bets) Supportive devices (most devices work well with the app) Apk file takes up little space in the memory of the device Wide selection of cricket events and competitive odds Accept Indian bettors and INR currency Deposit and withdraw funds via popular payment methods in India Round-the-clock customer support

The online cricket betting apps we have given as an example have all these qualities and more. Place bets and watch live streams on the go, get free predictions and view statistics, choose daily from thousands of cricket events and much more.

Live streaming through cricket apps

If real-time betting is offered by most cricket betting sites, live streaming in apps is much rarer. Only the most famous and popular bookmakers can afford live streaming of sports tournaments and matches for users of mobile devices.

That said, there are cricket betting apps in India that also allow live streaming. Having the ability to watch your favorite cricket match and bet through an app at the same time is a delight.

Live betting is cost-free for all customers who have funded their accounts with these apps:

Parimatch;

Melbet;

Fun88;

888starz;

Mostbet;

1xbet;

Indibet.

Thus, you will be able to make profitable bets and play at any time from your devices with the condition of stable internet. The best cricket betting apps in India will have no crashes and errors by downloading them from the official website of bookmakers.

Deposit and withdraw in cricket betting apps

The next step is to top up your Indian betting app account. Navigate to the “Cashier” section, select “Deposit” and choose a payment method in INR that is convenient for you. These are the most popular payment methods you may encounter when using the Indian betting app:

Banking cards (Visa, Mastercard, etc);

Electronic wallets (Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, UPI, Netbanking, Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc.);

Bank Transfer (IMPS);

Crypto-currency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

E-vouchers.

Listed above are the most common deposit methods found in India when using a cricket betting app. Well, as you can see, the choice is quite vast.

Bonuses for cricket betting apps

When you download an Indian cricket betting app, you will be greeted with a great bonus and other promotions for the sports section. You can usually choose between a welcome bonus, weekly bonuses, monthly promotions, events, and VIP loyalty programs.

Some of the best cricket betting apps bonuses you can claim these for include – cashback, free bets, promo codes, and other privileges.

Several categories of promotions are for regular players, while others are exclusively for newcomers. The top IPL cricket betting apps also feature favorable odds and many promotions options for individual events or matches.