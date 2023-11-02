Headline

Updated Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched in India at Rs. 13.95 Lakh Specs and More

14 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a great news has come stating that the refreshed Triumph Tiger 900 series has been introduced in India by british motorcycle company triumph with a starting price of Rs. 13.95 lakh INR. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Triumph Motorcycles India has unveiled the updated Tiger 900 series, now available in just two trims: GT and Rally Pro. While both models share the same engine and design, they differ in terms of hardware and pricing.

Updated Triumph Tiger 900 Range

The Tiger 900 range maintains its sleek design with robust bodywork, featuring a split LED headlight with a transparent visor and a secondary fender below. Embracing the adventure bike aesthetic, the Triumph Tiger 900 boasts a tall stance, an upswept exhaust, and an elongated seat. The GT variant is offered in three color options: Graphite, Snowdonia White, and Carnival Red. On the other hand, the Rally Pro comes in Carbon Black, Matt Khaki Green, and Ash Grey.

Updated Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched in India

Powering the Triumph Tiger 900 is an 888cc inline three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering 106.5bhp and 90Nm of torque, which is 13bhp and 3Nm more than the previous version. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Both versions are equipped with Marzocchi 45mm upside-down forks featuring manual rebound and compression damping adjustment and offering 180mm of travel. At the rear, they feature a monoshock with manual preload and rebound damping adjustment. In terms of braking, both models share similar components, with dual 320mm front discs and a 255mm rear single disc. The GT variant rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminum alloy wheels fitted with Metzeler Tourance tires. In contrast, the Rally Pro is equipped with spoke wheels. The starting price for the Triumph Tiger 900 GT is Rs. 13,95,000, while the Rally Pro is priced from Rs. 15,95,000 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). These updates result in an increase of approximately Rs. 15,000 for the GT model and an increment of around Rs. 45,000 for the Rally Pro. Also, Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced special edition middleweight adventure tourers, namely the Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition and Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition. These unique motorcycles commemorate Iván Cervantes’ Trail category victory at the 38th annual Baja España Aragón event. Both bikes are derived from the Pro variants of their standard counterparts and feature enhanced visual enhancements.

