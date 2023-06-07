UP’s Agra: 9-year-old Goes missing, Body Found Wrapped in Blanket Later, Neighbour Arrested

Recently, a nine-year-old girl had gone missing and now it is coming out that she is founded dead. Her death is creating a great buzz on the internet and running in the trends of the news channels. It is shared that the accused is the neighbor who done this crime. This news attracts the interest of many people and many social media users are hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this incident. Let us discuss in detail what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also share some related to her in this article.

According to the reports, a nine years old girl had gone missing from her home located in Uttar Pradesh, India, and sometime later her dead body was discovered wrapped in a blanket. Her body was found inside a locked room and the police found her dead body when the accused confessed to the crime. It is shared that the parents of the victim had left the minor girl and her young brother at the home on the day of the murder Sunday 4 June 2023. The parents of the victim informed the police about her missing and the police started a search investigation. The police combed through CCTV in the neighbourhood but they didn’t get any evidence.

9-year-old Goes missing, Body Found Wrapped in Blanket Later

During the interrogations by the police, the neighbor was detained by the authorities on suspension and later he confessed to killing the girl and hiding her body in a locked room. After this incident, police began an investigation and they arrested a man on Monday 5 June 2023 over the murder of the girl. The accused is identified as Sunny and he was the neighbor of the victim. The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem and the family also registered a case of rape but currently, nothing has been cleared until the post-mortem reports. This case is led by the DCP Vikas Kumar and the investigation is ongoing.

The crimes related to girls are increasing day by day and the government needs to take some strict action towards these kinds of crimes. There are many people who are sharing their condolences for her death and supporting her family during this painful time period. Many users are demanding for justice by posting on social media pages.