UP’s Amroha: CCTV Footage Shows Dog Attacking Toddler Video Viral on Internet

We are going to share the latest news that animals can sometimes be very dangerous to people. In this case, a toddler ran for his life as the stray dogs attacked him in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. The incident was caught on CCTV on September 9. There have been several cases of stray dogs attacking people, including children. People in the area say that children are coming out of their homes with sticks because they are scared of dog attacks. In the CCTV footage, the little boy can be seen running away from the stray dog as it rushes to grab and attack him. Keep reading the whole article for more information.

This is just one of the many cases of stray dog attacks reported in Uttar Pradesh. Parents say they are scared to let their kids go outside because the administration says they are studying the animal birth control system in this area. Stray dog attacks have caused panic in this area. There have been around a dozen such incidents in the last few months. On 5 September, a 5-year-old girl was dragged out of her home and brutally attacked by stray dogs. The little girl was saved only after her mother called for help and neighbors gathered. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but no anti-rabies vaccine was provided. Swipe down and continue to read the whole article.

CCTV Footage Shows Dog Attacking Toddler

The vaccine was given to the girl by one of the neighbours who had gotten the vaccine for himself following an attack by a dog. Also, on the same day, it was reported that a boy of 14 years of age from Ghaziabad lost his life a month and a half after a dog bite. The boy did not inform his parents about the bite at home and did not take the anti-rabies vaccine, which caused his health to deteriorate and he passed away. The boy was taken to 3-4 hospitals, but the doctors could not save him. Please read the entire article carefully for not to miss any details.

Every year, the WHO reports that over 55,000 people die as a direct result of dog bites, owing to a lack of knowledge of the need to seek medical attention after a canine bite. Most of these deaths take place in Asia and Africa, while India accounts for 36% of worldwide rabies mortality. This incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant when dealing with any animal. Stay tuned to our website for the latest news.