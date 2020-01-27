UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 134 vacancies Check @ upsconline.nic.in :-UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally announced an official notification and has invited all the interested candidates to apply for various posts such as Assistant Engineer, Medical Officer/ Research Officer, Anthropologist, Assistant Library and Information Officer, Scientist ‘B’ and other vacancies.

UPSC Recruitment 2020

All the interested candidates can apply for total of 134 vacancies till 13th February 2020 on the official website at upsconline.nic.in

This UPSC Recruitment 2020 official invitation is for both Fresher as well as experienced candidates and is being updated on January 26, 2020. Here, with the help of this article, know how to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 along with the vacancies details and so on.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Here is the complete detail on UPSC Recruitment 2020 vacancies, let’s have a look….

There is total number of 134 posts, which are divided into different posts, which are as follows:

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Ayurveda): 37

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Unani): 7

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division): 1

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil): 1

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition): 11

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics): 39

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Armament-Weapons): 14

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents): 6

Scientist B (Chemistry): 2

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery): 4

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery): 2

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology): 4

Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology): 1

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery): 3

Principal Library and Information Officer: 1

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Endocrinology): 3

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Gastroenterology): 5

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Gastro-Intestinal Surgery): 1

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Nephrology): 5

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neurology):7

Lecturer/Assistant Professor in Special Education (MR/ID):2

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Educational qualification required

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Ayurveda):

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

The applicant should be below 45 years of age.

Educational Qualification

Candidates participating in the examination must have a degree in Ayurveda; Degree in Unani Medicine; Master’s degree in Anthropology; Bachelor’s Degree in the Tamil Language; Master Degree in Science with Physics; Chemistry; Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology; Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering; Master’s Degree in Chemistry; AIC; A recognized medical qualification; A recognized MBBS qualification if any.

Salary Details Of UPSC:

The selected candidates of UPSC are going to get the minimum pay of Rs.15,600 and the maximum pay of Rs.39,400.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: How to apply

At first, log on to the official website at www.upsconline.nic.in

You will be directed to the homepage, there click on ‘ ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’

After that select the post and click on ‘Apply Online’

Now you have to read all the instructions carefully and then click on proceed

You will see an application form, fill all the details in the prescribed format

After that, upload all the required documents

At last, pay the application fees and click on submit to complete the process.