Upshur County Accident: Two Killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle Crash CCTV Video Footage

A two-vehicle accident in Upshur County has resulted in the death of a driver and a passenger. Two individuals have succumbed to their injuries, while another has been hospitalized with non-fatal injuries. The accident occurred in East Texas earlier this week, according to the Texas Department of State Safety. The Chevy Impala, which was ahead of the trailer, was slowing down to turn left onto Bluebell Road and yield to a Honda Civic, which was traveling southbound. Continue to read for not to miss any information.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Impala, who was traveling northbound on State Highway 155, was ahead of the driver of the 2020 Freightliner, which was towing a trailer. According to the report, the Impala driver began to decelerate as she attempted to turn left onto Bluebell Road, but she was overtaken by the driver of the 2016 Honda Civic, which was in the opposing lane. The report further states that the Freightliner driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with the back of the Impala vehicle, causing it to be thrown in front of the Civic. Swipe down and continue reading this article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident. Upshur County Accident

The Texas DPS has released the names of two people killed in a car accident in Upshur County, Gilmer, Texas. According to the DPS, the two victims were 20 and 21 years old, Kinzy Jones and Elijah Auld, both from Gilmer. Wildt was also in the car, 37, and Mitchell was 59, both from DeKalb. The accident happened when Auld was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala northbound in front of a big rig. Both Auld and Wildt were pronounced dead on the scene, and both were wearing seatbelts. Wildt was taken to Tyler’s UT Health for treatment, while Mitchell was uninjured. Keep reading for more details.