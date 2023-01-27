Upstate Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Collision A Tragic Accident in Pickens County

Recently shocking incident news has come on the internet that 27 years old woman has passed away recently due to an accident. 27 yaers old lady was identified as Sarah Marshall who was from Greenville. She is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on many networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked by this tragic accident and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the accident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

This tragic incident took place on Highway 123 on Wednesday. South Carlina Highway Police said that a Greenville lady had been driving an SUV when it hit the passenger side of a dump truck. Since the news went out on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines internet. It is very painful and shocking news for her family, friends and those who know her as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Upstate Woman Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision

According to the report, Sarah Marshall is no more among her close ones. He took her last breath on Wednesday, 25 January 2023. She lost her life after being involved in a car accident. This horrible accident happened at around 7:30 am on Highway 123. Police stated that the lady was driving an SUV when she lost control and collided with the passenger side of the dump truck. She was a citizen of Clemson and she will be always missed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article.

Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her unexpected death.No one thought that she would lose her life at 27 years old. It is very shocking news for a woman’s family and friends as they lost their beloved member of the family. Now many people are very curious to know about Sarah Marshall but there is no information available about her and we are trying to connect with her family and friends. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.