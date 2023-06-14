URU vs NIC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Uruguay vs Nicaragua International Friendlies League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the International Friendlies League. This match is fixed to be played between Uruguay (URU) and Nicaragua (NIC). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 05:00 am on Thursday 15 June 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at Centenario Football Stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and won the heart of their fans and audience at the stadium. This upcoming match is the fifth head-to-head match of both teams. Let us know the last five matches of both teams. Uruguay faced two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Nicaragua faced two wins, two losses, and one draw in thier last five matches of this tournament. Both teams will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

URU vs NIC (Uruguay vs Nicaragua) Match Details

Match: Uruguay vs Nicaragua (URU vs NIC)

Tournament: International Friendlies League

Date: Thursday, 15 June 2023

Time: 05:00 am

Venue: Centenario

URU vs NIC (Uruguay vs Nicaragua) Starting IXs

Uruguay (URU) Possible Starting 11 1. Sergio Rochet, 2. Bruno Mendez, 3. Sebastian Caceres, 4. Lucas Olaza, 5. Joaquin Piquerez, 6. Matias Vecino, 7. Facundo Pellistri, 8. Maximiliano Araujo, 9. Rodrigo Zalazar, 10. Diego Rossi, 11. Thiago Borbas

Nicaragua (NIC) Possible Starting 11 1. Alyer Lopez, 2. Oscar Acevedo, 3. Erick Tellez, 4. Juan Luis Perez Rodriguez, 5. Josue Quijano, 6. Jacob Montes, 7. Nextaly Rodriguez, 8. Henry Nino, 9. Juan Barrera, 10. Widman Talavera, 11. Luis Coronel

As per the exclusive reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites.