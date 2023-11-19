US-10 Highway Accident: 2 People Flown to Grand Rapids Hospital Following Crash

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that After a crash on US-10, two individuals were airlifted to Grand Rapids Hospital. The highway remained closed for a duration of 5 hours. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Saturday, two individuals were airlifted to the hospital after a collision on US-10. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury incident on US-10 near Lakola Road in Richmond Township. Utilizing the Jaws of Life, Reed City Fire Rescue worked to extract critically injured individuals, leading to the closure of the highway for approximately 5 hours.

An Aeromed helicopter landed on US-10, transporting two people to Grand Rapids Hospital, while five others were taken by ambulance to Reed City Corwell Hospital. A 17-year-old Evart man, driving a Ford Fusion, lost control, along with three passengers, as he crossed the center line and had a head-on collision with a GMC Pickup driven by a 51-year-old Baldwin man. The Ford’s front seat passenger and the driver were both airlifted to the hospital. The Ford also carried the driver’s 12-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. While the precise cause of the accident is still under investigation, authorities indicate that speed is likely a contributing factor.

US-10 Highway Accident

In the United States, car accidents stand as a prominent cause of injuries and fatalities. Recent data and authoritative findings reveal that the nation witnesses a staggering 7.3 million motor vehicle accidents annually. Breaking down the statistics:



– Approximately 19,937 crashes occur daily.

– Auto accidents result in 118 deaths each day.

– There are 831 motor vehicle accidents every hour.

– On average, 14 wrecks transpire every minute.

– A car crash happens every 10 seconds, totaling 2 incidents within that timeframe.



August claims the dubious distinction of being the deadliest month for fatal auto accidents, contributing to nearly 33% of all crash-related deaths. The apparent randomness of this statistic is attributed to underlying factors. In August, favorable weather conditions attract a higher number of motorists, including younger drivers on break from school. Additionally, the motoring public in August tends to embark on longer journeys, covering more miles compared to drivers in other months of the year.

Saturdays emerge as the day with the highest incidence of deadly motor vehicle accidents when examining crash rates by the day of the week. Similar to the trend observed in August, Saturdays witness increased road traffic due to more individuals being off work, available for commuting, or engaging in recreational travel. Notably, an average Saturday in the U.S. witnesses around 158 car accident deaths. This figure experiences a significant surge during holiday weekends, such as Thanksgiving Day or Memorial Day, when there is a notable increase in drunk driving incidents and road trips.