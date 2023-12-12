US-20 near Rigby: Stretch of Highway 20 Closed Due to Accident

Good day, Today a news has come stating about a collision involving multiple vehicles is obstructing US-20 in the vicinity of Rigby. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. All westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 20 near the Bonneville Jefferson County Line Road are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash, as reported by 511 Idaho. Traffic is being redirected off US-20 at the County Line Road exit, with emergency vehicles present at the scene as of 6:30 p.m. Exercise caution and explore alternative routes. This story is evolving, and updates will be provided as more information emerges. The quantity and categories of fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes vary significantly across the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The population of a state notably influences the overall number of motor vehicle deaths. Analyzing fatality rates per capita and per vehicle miles traveled offers a means of assessing motor vehicle deaths in relation to the population and driving activity. Nevertheless, numerous factors, such as the types of vehicles used, travel speeds, licensure rates, state traffic regulations, emergency medical capabilities, and environmental conditions, can impact these rates. In the United States in 2021, there were 39,508 motor vehicle crashes that resulted in 42,939 fatalities. This translated to a death rate of 12.9 per 100,000 people and 1.37 per 100 million miles traveled.

US-20 near Rigby

The fatality rate per 100,000 people varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi. Similarly, the death rate per 100 million miles traveled ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina. The types of motor vehicle crash fatalities exhibited variation among states. For instance, Wyoming recorded the highest proportion of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants (47 percent) and a comparatively lower percentage of deaths related to car occupants (18 percent).

Conversely, Rhode Island had the highest percentage of deaths involving car occupants (49 percent) and a lower percentage involving SUV and pickup occupants (14 percent). Hawaii reported relatively diminished proportions of fatalities for both cars (14 percent) and SUVs/pickups (18 percent), but notably higher percentages for pedestrian deaths (27 percent) and motorcyclist deaths (35 percent). The District of Columbia registered the highest percentage of crash deaths involving bicyclists (7 percent) and the highest percentage involving pedestrians (44 percent).