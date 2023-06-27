US 70 Accident: 63-year-old Woman Killed in 3-Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a crash incident happened in which a 63 years woman died. It is shared that three vehicles were involved in this crash incident and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet or social media platforms. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet site and attracting the interest of many people who are now hitting search engine platforms to learn more about this accident. Here we are going to share every single piece of information about this accident and also talk more about the woman who died in this accident, so read it completely.

According to the reports, this accident happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon 26 June 2023 on US Highway 70 near Financial Drive, located near the entrance to the Walmart in Johnston Clayton. It is shared that one person was killed and a teen was injured seriously in this crash incident. Police authorities also shared that a 17-year-old teen was traveling in the left lane eastbound side in a 2005 Toyota. The police began an investigation after this crash incident and shared these details.

63-year-old Woman Killed in 3-Car Crash

Police authorities shared that multiple witnesses told officers that going on the way to the wreck, the teen and someone in a black Dodge Ram truck were speeding and driving aggressively. Then suddenly, the Camry crashed into a 2017 Toyota Rav4 which flipped and struck a 2023 Honda CRV on Financial Drive that was at the stop sign waiting to turn onto eastbound lanes of US 70. Joan Ann Drake, the driver of the Rav4 passed away at the incident scene. She was a resident of Clayton and she was 63 years old at the time of her death. On the other side, the 17 years old teen is suffering a laceration on his hand and was taken to WakeMed and transferred to WakeMed Pediatrics.

It is also shared that the CRV driver, a 26-year-old woman, was not seriously injured but sustained minor injuries in this accident. There is no personal information has been shared about the victim and those people who involved in this crash incident. This news is making the headlines on the news as a terrible crash incident of three vehicles. There are no passengers in the crash vehicle and the Eastbound lanes of US 70 were closed while officers are continuing their investigation.