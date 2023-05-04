US Atlanta 1 dead, 3 Wounded Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Mass Shooting

Here, we are sharing a piece of the sad news that is coming from US Atlanta. In a shooting, there were three people injured and one dead. This news is getting a lot of attention on the internet. This news is going viral on every social media. This incident happened inside the medical building. This news is making a lot of controversy. In this shooting, one person died. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. There are many questions raised after this incident. When did the accident happen? What was the cause of this accident? If you want to know the complete information so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

As per reports, in a shooting, there one died and three were injured. This accident happened inside a medical building in US’s Atlanta. The US, Atlanta police replied to the shooter around 12:30 p.m. This accident took place on Wednesday. One suspect is still not caught by police. It is very heartbreaking news. This time every people in the US is still shocked and too much scared. The police department still finding the all suspects who were involved in this shooting. They are searching the all suspects.

The US, Atlanta police announced to their local people that shelter your place and secure your buildings. The police were alerting people. They also are alerting to people stay away from this place. The all information was tweeted by the Atlanta Police Department. According to the sources, there was seen an open firing inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility. A suspect was caught by the police whose name is Deion Patterson. As per reports, he stole a car. After, stealing the car he did open fire on five women on the 11TH floor and was run from their place.

On victim who died in this shooting was named Schierbaum. She was a woman. The woman was 39 years old. She was dead at the scene of the shooting. Also, the four-person who was injured in this accident was also women. The four women who were injured in this accident were 25, 29, 56, and 71 years old. The police department said to the people that if they get any information regarding Patterson so they informed to police or call 911. Their local people heard gun violence and mass shooting sound. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.