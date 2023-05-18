US: Attorney in Massachusetts Leaked Sensitive Information to Journalist to Influence Political Campaign

The news that we are sharing today is making waves on the internet as the news is about a top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, USA. The news is about the misconduct of the position of district attorney by US Attorney Racheal Rollins. The news has created claims on Rachael Rollins for using the position to deliberately defame the campaign of her preferred candidate’s rival. The multiple violations made by her during the election campaign are now revealed before the public and the top federal prosecutor at present in Massachusetts-Rachael Rollins is facing the charges against her. What misconduct and what information she leaked during the campaign we are going to discuss in detail in this article. Be with us.

Two federal reports are released before US citizens on Wednesday which have put the US Attorney of Massachusetts in dock. The Attorney of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins has been suffering from the allegations that she leaked sensitive Justice Department information to a journalist in an effort to influence a local election. She also participated in a fundraising activity improperly during the elections. The allegations are revealing that she lied during an interview about a piece of information to a reporter. She has been also charged with violating the Hatch Act. This act limits certain political activities of federal employees that work in connection with federally funded programs.

It has been reported that Rollins is going to resign this week from the Attorney post as revealed by her lawyer. But the news of her resigning came one day before the allegations made against her. This matter has grabbed the attention of the citizens as the prestigious federal post of the US Attorney has been misused. In another allegation, a report has accused Rollins of seeking and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game for youth basketball players and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for flights and a stay at a luxury resort.

According to the reports, a 161-page-long report alleges Rollins for misconducting and misusing and leaking important information from the justice department. Rollins became the Attorney of Massachusetts in January 2022 after serving as district attorney for Suffolk County, including Boston. She is the first black woman to lead the US attorney’s office. It has been reported that Rollins was supporting Kevin Hayden’s opponent Ricardo Arroyo. She provided some information to ‘The Boston’ which published three controversial articles. The text exchanged between her and Arroyo also has been recovered and shown in the reports, which indicates the accusations. Let’s see what comes to light next. Stay tuned.