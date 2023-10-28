Headline

US: Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway Results in Crash, CCTV Video Footage

56 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a daredevil biker’s risky stunt on a crowded Florida highway leads to a crash, leaving him with 20 broken bones (Video available). Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Despite narrowly avoiding a collision with a tractor-trailer by a mere whisker, he soon encountered another one, resulting in a head-on crash with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck. In the United States, a daring stunt by a biker resulted in him suffering from 20 broken bones. The individual, who is known as Street Demon PC, shared a harrowing video on YouTube, depicting the moment he lost consciousness while attempting to weave through semi-trucks and speeding cars on a busy Florida highway.

Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway

In the video, the biker navigated through heavy traffic, frequently changing lanes. Despite narrowly escaping a close call with a tractor-trailer, he unfortunately collided head-on with the rear of a black GMC pickup truck. In the past month, the stunt community has faced two tragic on-set fatalities. The first incident occurred in July on the set of The Walking Dead when a 33-year-old stuntman named John Bernecker lost his life due to blunt force trauma from a 30-foot fall onto concrete. Bernecker was rehearsing what should have been a routine fight scene that concluded with a balcony descent, but he lost his balance and fell. Shortly thereafter, the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated an investigation into the accident.

Biker’s Daredevil Stunt on Crowded Florida Highway

Just last week, on the set of Deadpool 2, a stuntwoman named Joi Harris tragically lost her life in a motorcycle accident. She was a professional road racer and a pioneering figure as the first black female in her sport. This marked her first time working on a film set. Within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, you have massive sinking ships, in Michael Bay’s Transformers, there are explosive pyrotechnics, and in The Dark Knight, street bikes crash through glass and speed beneath 18-wheelers.

Each year, these sequences grow larger, faster, more ambitious, and costlier. Predictably, they also become riskier. The individuals responsible for bringing them to life are the unsung heroes of Hollywood, often overlooked and underappreciated. Their daily work involves car crashes, fire stunts, and high-risk jumps – they are the stunt performers.

