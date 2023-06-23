US Coast Guard: Debris Field Found Near Titanic in Search for Missing Sub Explained!

The breaking news is coming that a Debris field was found near the Titanic in search of a missing sub. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities and want to know the complete information regarding this news. After a dayslong, massive search for a Titanic-bound submersible that captured international attention, US authorities announced the vessel had suffered a “catastrophic implosion” – and new information from a US Navy source helps shed light on when that disaster may have unfolded. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

As per reports, All five people aboard the submersible, known as the “Titan,” were killed, the US Coast Guard said in a Thursday news conference. The tail cone and other debris from the missing submersible were found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, which rests about 13,000 feet deep in the North Atlantic Ocean. The international search and rescue efforts kicked into high gear in the past few days.

Debris Field Found Near Titanic in Search for Missing Sub

This news of the debris field was announced on June 22. The last communication between the vessel and its mother ship, the Polar Prince, came in at 11:47 a.m. Sunday. With no GPS underwater, the submersible was only guided by text messages from the surface ship. A remotely operated vehicle was looking for the submersible on the sea floor, the US Coast Guard’s Northeast District tweeted Thursday morning. Aircraft also scanned the search zone and an ROV from a French vessel was also deployed, and equipment from Magellan, the team that mapped the Titanic wreckage last year, was headed to the site to assist.

Further, the Titan generally carried five people: a pilot, in this case, Rush; three paying passengers, in this case, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, and Suleman Dawood; and a content expert knowledgeable of the Titanic, in this instance Paul-Henri Nargeolet, according to OceanGate’s archived website. Harding, a British businessman and the chairman of aircraft brokerage Action Aviation, had a lengthy list of extreme expeditions under his belt. In 2019, he was part of a flight crew that broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe via both poles, and in 2020, he became one of the first people to dive into Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean, widely believed to be the deepest point in the world’s oceans. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.