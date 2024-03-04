US Highway 431: Albertville Man, Timmy Purdy, Killed in Multi-Car Crash in Boaz

Reportedly, an Albertville man named Timmy Purdy lost his life in a recent multi-car crash incident that took place on US Highway 431 in Boaz, Alabama. The news of this crash incident is running on the top of news channels and it is creating a buzz among people and netizens. The authorities made their involvement in this tragic crash to uncover all the exact details. Several questions have surfaced over the internet and it has become a topic of discussion. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in this article.

According to the sources, it was a multi-car collision incident on US Highway 431 that led to the death of Timmy Purdy who was 52 years old at the time. His death brings great grief in the community and his family, friends are mourning his loss. This incident took place on US Highway 431, directly in front of Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz at about 08:30 pm on Saturday 2 March 2024. In this incident, a person Timmy Purdy was killed and confirmed dead at the incident scene. Further, three more people suffered injuries in this incident. Several details remain to share about this incident, so continue your reading to know more.

After this incident, the locals informed the authorities and the Boaz Police Department immediately arrived at the incident scene. Deputies have since taken the helm of the investigation, delving into the crash’s circumstances to ascertain its cause. At present, the excat details of this crash incident are not uncovered and not openly shared yet. Timmy Purdy was a 52-year-old man, a resident of Albertville who died in this multi-car crash incident and his death shocked the community. Many of his loved ones come together to mourn his loss and express their sadness. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

Timmy was a well-known and respected figure in the community and many on social media paid Tributes and condolences for him, highlighting the deep impact Purdy had on those around him. He died in a multi-car collision accident that happened on 2 March around 08:30 pm on US Highway 431, directly in front of Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz. Currently, the exact details of this crash incident are unclear and the authorities didn't share all the details.