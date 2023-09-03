US Open 2023: Five Players to Watch

Monday 28th August was a date marked in the diary of sports fans since the turn of the year. It’s when the curtain goes up on the 143rd US Open tennis championship from New York City. The action is already underway on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and followers are settling in for two weeks of high-class professional tennis action.

The stands are at capacity as the sport’s leading names battle through the early rounds, hoping to secure a draw against one of the top names in the lineup. The most attractive matches are live on major TV broadcasters, with more games covered by live-streaming apps. You can watch the play from home on your television or follow it anywhere in the country using the live streams available at the leading sportsbook apps.

Players to follow

With $65,000,000 in prize money and the final Grand Slam of the professional tennis season, the US Open attracts the best players and most prominent names. The favorites arrive in New York eager to live up to expectations and win the trophy, but they know it takes work in this tournament. The history books show upsets and shock results litter past US Open results, and we have more than a few underdogs in this renewal. Could we see another outsider upset the odds?

Traders working at the leading online sportsbooks clarify their feelings when publishing odds on the US Open men’s and women’s championships. Attracting the support of Las Vegas doesn’t mean a player will win the title, but it’s usually worth checking which names are popular in the predictions of the leading sports pundits. Do you agree with the pundits, or will you oppose their predictions?

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open 12 months ago, and his form since suggests he’s good enough to defend. On the women’s half of the draw, Iga Swiatek is the reigning champion and returns for more of the same. Will we see a new king and queen of New York crowned, or can Alcaraz and Swiatek stand firm? Here are the players that have been the most popular during early US Open 2023 predictions.

Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka

How to watch the US Open

Tickets are now at a premium for the US Open, with most spaces snapped up well in advance. But that hasn’t stopped people from snagging a seat to see one of the top players in attendance. If you want a last-minute ticket, please always follow official channels. There are some ticket touts out there and scam sites. Tread carefully to avoid being scammed at the US Open.

If you are happy watching from home, several TV broadcasters will beam the best of the day’s play into your living room. ESPN holds the broadcasting rights for the US Open, entering the ninth year of an eleven-year contract. In addition to the coverage, ESPN offers expert commentary, previews, reviews, highlights, and more.

The third and final option available to followers of the US Open is to watch the play on a live-streaming app. The coverage is as good as you’d expect on any TV, with HD coverage, live commentary from ex-players, pundits, coaches, and exciting camera angles. Watch on your smartphone from anywhere in the country, provided you have a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data. Take a chance to watch your favorite player in action and cheer them to victory.

Making predictions on matches

Calling a champion

In addition to match betting, the top sportsbooks offer outright betting, allowing customers to call the champion. When betting on a match, you'll enjoy a short-term interest, but when predicting the champion, you'll have a bet that could last two weeks. The earlier you bet, the better the odds offered.

The pre-competition favorite for the men’s US Open was Novak Djokovic, and the Serbian remains at the head of the field. He has been the most popular name with fans attempting to predict the US Open winner, and that makes sense, judging by his record. Novak has won this title three times, first landing the prize in 2011.

Despite bagging the treble, Novak last lifted the US Open gong in 2018, and that’s a lengthy wait for a player of his caliber. Will 2023 be the year he returns to the top step? To stand any chance, he must see off rivals, including champion Alcaraz, Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner.

