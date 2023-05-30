USA-U20 vs NZ-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction, USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 U20 Football World Cup

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. Because one of the best and most amazing U20 Football World Cup leagues is all set to entertain its fans. The upcoming football match is going to be played between USA U20 vs New Zealand U20. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Fans also must be very curious to know about the whole information about the match. Here we have more information about the USA-U20 vs NZ-U2 match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the U20 Football World Cup is all set for the football match. Now both team players are also super excited about the match as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the website. The U20 Football World Cup match between USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are curious to know about the match details including team, date, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the math. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: USA U20(USA-U20) vs New Zealand U20 (NZ-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date: 30th May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GM

Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina

USA U20 (USA-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. Gabriel Slonina, 2. Joshua Wynder, 3. Brandan Craig, 4. Jonathan Gomez, 5. Caleb Wiley, 6. Jack McGlynn, 7. Diego Angel-Luna, 8. Owen Wolff, 9. Daniel Edelman, 10. Quinn Sullivan, 11. Cade Cowell

New Zealand U20 (NZ-U20) Possible Playing 11: 1. Kees Sims, 2. Finn Surman, 3. Isaac Hughes, 4. Adam Supyk, 5. Jackson Jarvie, 6. Jackson Manuel, 7. Jay Herdman, 8. Norman Garbett, 9. Fin Conchie, 10. Noah Karunaratne, 11. Benjamin Wallace

Match prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to opposite teams. This match is going to be played between USA U20 vs New Zealand U20 on 30th May 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza, Argentina. The USA-U20 team won 5 matches and the NZ-U20 team won 1 match, lost 3 matches, and lost 1 match. The USA-U20 team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.