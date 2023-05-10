Utah Author of Book on Grief Charged With Husband’s Murder

Recently, Ms. Kauri Richins published a book on grief one year after the death of her husband. She published a book of children related to grief after her husband’s sudden demise. She gained fame as a Utah mom and now running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. She is accused of the murder of her husband and now this news is getting a lot of attention on the internet and social media. In this article, we are going to talk about her and the complete information about her husband’s death, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, she is the three children and the wife of Eric Richins. She called the police and said her husband was “cold to the touch”. She stated to authorities that she had made her husband a mixed vodka drink before finding him unresponsive hours later but later it is confirmed by a medical examiner that he died from a fentanyl overdose. It is also shared in the reports of medical examinations that he had five times the lethal dosage of the drug in his system.

Utah Author of Book on Grief Charged

She is mostly known for writing a children’s book in which she shared how to cope with grief after her husband’s death. She is currently 33 years old and accused of her husband’s murder. It is also shared in reports that she had texted a person for prescription pain medication for an investor with a back injury and the person had previously been arrested on drug charges. She was arrested on Monday for the charges of murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about her.

Her husband died on 4 March 2023 at their Kamas home, about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. She discovered him in an unconscious condition in the bedroom and immediately called the police. After a long investigation, it is clear that he passed away from fentanyl overdose. Now his death incident is getting attention from the netizens and many social media users are expressing their reactions to this news topic. There is not much information coming out related to this topic and we will update you soon after getting any news. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news of the daily world.