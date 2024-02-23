UTR vs HRA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Utrecht vs Heracles Dutch League

Hello football lovers, we are going to share the details about the next match of the Dutch League. This news is rapidly circulating in the internet trends and many fans are showing their curiosity to know more about it. This match is fixed to be played between the teams: Utrecht (UTR) and the other team Heracles (HRA). It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Saturday 24 February 2024 at Stadion Galgenwaard, a popular football stadium located in Utrecht, Netherlands. Both teams have so many fans worldwide who are waiting for this upcoming match. Let’s continue your reading to know more such as both teams, players, previous game scores, prediction, and more.

In this league, all the teams performed their best in the previous matches and both teams (UTR and HRA) also gave their best. Both teams have played a total of 22 matches and are now going to play their second head-to-head match. Utrecht has faced seven wins, eight draws, or seven losses and the team is presently ranked in the 9th place on the points table. On the other side, Heracles has faced six wins, four draws, or twelve losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 14th place on the points table. Swipe up and keep reading…

UTR vs HRA (Utrecht vs Heracles) Match Details

Match: Utrecht vs Heracles (UTR vs HRA)

Tournament: Dutch League

Date: Saturday, 24th February 2024

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

UTR vs HRA Venue: Stadion Galgenwaard

UTR vs HRA (Utrecht vs Heracles) Starting 11

Utrecht (UTR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vasilis Barkas, 2. Nick Viergever, 3. Mike van der Hoorn, 4. Hidde ter Avest, 5. Souffian El Karouani, 6. Ryan Flamingo, 7. Jens Toornstra, 8. Taylor Booth, 9. Oscar Fraulo, 10. Othmane Boussaid, 11. Sam Lammers