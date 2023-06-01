UTR vs RTD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam Dutch League

Hello football lovers, Dutch League is going to play its next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Utrecht (UTR) and another team Rotterdam (RTD). This amazing match will be played at Stadion Galgenwaard Football Stadium and this upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am pm on Friday 2 June 2023. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming match is the sixth head-to-head match of this tournament and it is said that this match will be a banging match. Let us know about the previous matches of both teams. Utrecht faced three wins and two losses in thier last five matches in this tournament. On the other side, Sparta Rotterdam faced two losses, two wins, and one draw. Both teams contain strong players in thier teams who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

UTR vs RTD (Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam) Match Details

Match: Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam

Tournament: Dutch League

Date: Friday, 2nd June 2023

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: Stadion Galgenwaard

UTR vs RTD (Utrecht vs Sparta Rotterdam) Starting 11

Utrecht (UTR) Possible Starting 11 1. Vasilis Barkas, 2. Nick Viergever, 3. Mike van der Hoorn, 4. Marc Van der Maarel, 5. Sean Klaiber, 6. Jens Toornstra, 7. Sander van der Streek, 8. Taylor Booth, 9. Bas Dost, 10. Tasos Douvikas, 11. Othmane Boussaid

Sparta Rotterdam (RTD) Possible Starting 11 1. Nick Olji, 2. Aaron Meijers, 3. Bart Vriends, 4. Shurandy Sambo, 5. Mike Eerdhuijzen, 6. Vito van Crooij, 7. Younes Namli, 8. Joshua Kitolano, 9. Arno Verschueren, 10. Koki Saito, 11. Tobias Lauritsen

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.