Uttar Pradesh: 40-year-old Man Found Murdered in Ghaziabad

31 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

In the early hours of Saturday, a forty-year-old male was discovered in a bush near the Vraj Apartment complex in the Chandkheda area of Kalol. The deceased, Jayesh Parmar (40), was a resident of Saiy village in Kalol. He was employed with a fertilizers manufacturer in Kalol and resided in the same apartment with his sister Jyotsna Shah. Let’s continue to read a single piece of information related to that incident. So, read this article to know the cause of this accident and how he died in this horrible accident.

40-year-old Man Found Murdered

On Friday evening, Jayesh and his nephew, Hitarth Shah (also 10 years old), left the house on Jayesh’s motorcycle to attend a garba event. When the duo did not return until late in the evening, Jayesh called his mother and asked her when they would be back. Jayesh informed her that they were on their way. After a while, Hitarth telephoned his mother from his friend’s phone to inform her that he had gone off somewhere and that Jayesh was not answering his calls. At midnight, Jayesh’s mother informed Hitarth that he should stay at the friend’s house and that she had also tried to call Jayesh, but her calls were unanswered. Swipe to know more details which is connected to the incident. So, read it carefully.

40-year-old Man Found Murdered

Jyotsna went to sleep at her home after that and had been trying to call her brother since Saturday morning but didn’t get a response. On Saturday evening, she called him again around 7 p.m. and got picked up by a police officer who told her to go to Asarwa’s Civil Hospital. When she got to the hospital, they told her to go straight to the post-mortem block where she found her brother lying there with injuries all over his face and head. Keep reading to learn more information related to this incident. This article provides all the information related to this incident.

Jayesh, Jyotsna’s brother, was found beaten to death by Jyotsna, who reported the matter to the Chandkheda police. Police are investigating the matter and have registered a murder case against an unknown person. Jayesh had married a woman from Mehsana in 2013 and split up a few years later. This incident gave a stark reminder of how fragile life is for us. Stay tuned to our site for more latest news updates. So be with our website and thank you for reading the entire article.

