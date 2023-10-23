Uttar Pradesh: 40-year-old Man Found Murdered in Ghaziabad

In the early hours of Saturday, a forty-year-old male was discovered in a bush near the Vraj Apartment complex in the Chandkheda area of Kalol. The deceased, Jayesh Parmar (40), was a resident of Saiy village in Kalol. He was employed with a fertilizers manufacturer in Kalol and resided in the same apartment with his sister Jyotsna Shah. Let’s continue to read a single piece of information related to that incident. So, read this article to know the cause of this accident and how he died in this horrible accident.

On Friday evening, Jayesh and his nephew, Hitarth Shah (also 10 years old), left the house on Jayesh's motorcycle to attend a garba event. When the duo did not return until late in the evening, Jayesh called his mother and asked her when they would be back. Jayesh informed her that they were on their way. After a while, Hitarth telephoned his mother from his friend's phone to inform her that he had gone off somewhere and that Jayesh was not answering his calls. At midnight, Jayesh's mother informed Hitarth that he should stay at the friend's house and that she had also tried to call Jayesh, but her calls were unanswered.

Jyotsna went to sleep at her home after that and had been trying to call her brother since Saturday morning but didn't get a response. On Saturday evening, she called him again around 7 p.m. and got picked up by a police officer who told her to go to Asarwa's Civil Hospital. When she got to the hospital, they told her to go straight to the post-mortem block where she found her brother lying there with injuries all over his face and head.