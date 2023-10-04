Uttar Pradesh: 8 Killed After Car Rams Truck in Varanasi, Caught on Camera

8 dead after car rams truck in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister expresses grief. Early Wednesday in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a collision between a car and a truck tragically resulted in the loss of at least eight lives. Early this Wednesday, at around 4 am, a car traveling from Varanasi to Pilibhit on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway tragically collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. This collision resulted in the loss of eight lives, including the car’s driver, and left a three-year-old child with severe injuries. The police have taken custody of the bodies and arranged for post-mortem examinations, while the injured child is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in the Varanasi road accident and has instructed district administration officials to ensure the proper care and treatment of the injured. Additionally, the Chief Minister offered his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families.

The increase in the number of road accident fatalities appears to challenge the government’s assertions regarding their efforts to enhance road safety. In 2022, Uttar Pradesh reported 22,595 road accident deaths, marking a rise of 1,368 deaths compared to the figures from 2021. This information is sourced from the most recent transport department report, which was made available to HT. Ironically, this data emerges at a time when the state government is conducting a month-long road safety campaign from January 4 to February 5. The increase in fatalities appears to challenge the government’s assurances about their efforts to enhance road safety. Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh has consistently reported the highest number of road accident deaths in the country, despite states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh having more road accidents overall.



PS Satyarthi, the deputy commissioner of road safety, expressed serious concern over the rising number of road accidents despite multiple efforts. He stated, “Now, we will take additional measures to ensure better and faster emergency care for victims within the critical hour, especially on highways and expressways.” According to the transport department report, Uttar Pradesh experienced a total of 41,746 road accidents between January and December 2022, resulting in 22,595 fatalities and 28,541 injuries. A comparative analysis of 2022 data with that of 2021 reveals a 6.4% increase in fatalities and a significant 14.6% rise in injury cases. Similarly, the number of accidents surged by 10.6% over the year.