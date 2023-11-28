Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 Student Thrashed, Urinated Upon By a Group, 3 Arrested

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that In Meerut, a group of young men assaulted and subjected a Class 12 student to physical abuse, recording and disseminating videos of the attack on social media. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 12 student was assaulted, and a group of young men reportedly urinated on his face, as stated by the police on Sunday. The incident, captured on camera, was shared online. One of the videos depicts an individual assaulting a student in an isolated location, with two other onlookers recording the attack.

The assailant repeatedly struck the student on the head and back, despite the victim’s pleas to cease the assault. The internet witnessed the viral spread of the videos, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a case against seven individuals, leading to the arrest of one person. Among those identified, Avi Sharma, Ashish Malik, Rajan, and Mohit Thakur, while others remain unknown. Three of them were arrested in connection with the November 13 attack. “A young man was assaulted and subjected to urination. Based on his father’s complaint, we’ve filed a case and apprehended one person. Further investigations are ongoing,” stated Piyush Singh, a senior police officer.



According to the victim’s father, the student was abducted by the group on his way back from a relative’s house in the city. He was taken to a nearby deserted area and attacked. Concerned about his absence, the family initiated a night-long search, and by the next morning, the student returned home, recounting the traumatic incident. Following the incident, the family approached the police to lodge a complaint. However, the father claimed that initially, no action was taken.

They revisited the police station on November 16, and the case was officially registered on that day. The family also asserted that the charges filed were of a lesser severity under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), omitting kidnapping charges. Despite some of the assailants reportedly being acquaintances of the victim, the family insisted that there was no known dispute between them. The accused are facing charges related to rioting, voluntarily causing harm, intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.