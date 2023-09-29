Uttar Pradesh: Pregnant Woman set On Fire By Mother in Hapur

Pregnant woman set on fire by mother, brother in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur. Following the revelation of the woman’s pregnancy, her family forcibly took her to a wooded area, doused her in gasoline, and attempted to set her on fire. Fortunately, she survived but sustained severe injuries. In Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a 23-year-old woman was reportedly set ablaze by her family members upon discovering her pregnancy, according to authorities on Friday.





This tragic incident unfolded in Nawada Khurd village. The young woman, currently in a critical state with burns covering more than 70 percent of her body, has been transferred to an advanced medical facility for treatment. Police have apprehended the woman’s mother and brother in connection with the incident. As per the police report, the woman, who is unmarried, had engaged in a physical relationship with a young man from their village, leading to her pregnancy. When her family discovered this, they became furious.

Pregnant Woman Set On Fire By Mother in Hapur

On the date of Thursday, September 28, the woman’s mother and brother transported her to a nearby forest, where they doused her in gasoline and ignited a fire. This horrifying act resulted in the victim sustaining severe burns, necessitating her immediate hospitalization. Rajkumar Aggarwal, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Hapur, has confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been filed against the young woman’s mother and brother. The investigation into this incident is currently underway. As of August 4, the Women and Child Safety Organization in Uttar Pradesh has successfully resolved 98.10% of cases related to crimes against women, securing the state’s top position in the country. Additionally, when it comes to addressing pending cases, the state holds the second rank nationally.



In another press release from the UP police, Prashant, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, presented different statistics. He mentioned that when it comes to the crime rate related to crimes against women, the state was ranked 16th. According to NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh recorded a total of 56,083 cases concerning crimes against women, resulting in a crime rate of 50.5 per lakh population.



The ADG further stated that there were 2,845 reported cases of rape with a crime rate of 2.6 per lakh population, ranking the state 23rd in this category. Additionally, the state held the 28th position in cases related to crimes against children, with a crime rate of 19.7 per lakh population. As for cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act, Uttar Pradesh was ranked 21st, with a crime rate of 6.3 per lakh population.