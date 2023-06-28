Uttar Pradesh: Punjab Man, Two Sons Killed in Bareilly Road Accident Video

In this article, we are going to talk about the shocking accident that happened on the Bareilly Road located in Uttar Pradesh, India. It is said that this accident was very dangerous in which Paramjeet Singh and his two sons lost their lives. Currently, this news is running in the top of the news channels and attracts the interest of many people who are hitting the search engine to learn more. There is investigation was also begin related to the case. Let’s continue this article with us and know the every single piece of information about this crash incident.

According to the reports and information, This incident took place on near the Fatehpur Toll Plaza in the district as well as FASTag electronic toll. Paramjit Singh and his two sons including Sarvjeet Singh and Ansh Singh were returning to Patiala after attending a wedding in Bareilly on Monday 26 June 2023 and unfortunately killed in this accident. There are two more people were also involved who sustained minor injuries in this accident. Scroll down this article and keep reading to know more about this crash incident.

Punjab Man, Two Sons Killed in Bareilly

It is shared that Paramjit was 45 years old at the time of his death. His sons Sarvjeet was 14 years old and Ansh Singh was 12 years old at the time of their death. It is shared that the family stopped their car when the truck rammed into their vehicle from behind. Paramjit and his two sons died on the incident scene while in the two other passengers suffered to serious injuries. The other two were admitted to the hospital where they are getting treatment for their injuries. Police began an investigation but currently, there is no much information has been shared about the truck driver.

After this incident, the nearby people arrive at the incident scene and begin helping the police. Later, the local people inform the police and they immediately arrived at the incident place and took out the bodies from the car with the help of locals, and send for a postmortem. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet.