Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Car Crashes into Divider Toll Plaza, Caught On CCTV

Recently news has revealed that a speeding car collided with the divider at Uttar Pradesh toll plaza.

As we told you in the above paragraph a speeding car collided with the divider at the Haidergarh, Uttar Pradesh toll plaza. This news is making headlines as soon as it hits the internet. If we know this incident in depth, then the entire video of this incident has been recorded on CCTV, in which you can see that the car is visible from a distance, whose speed is quite fast. But as soon as the car reaches the toll plaza, the dividend gets hit hard. Although this accident is many times more scary than it sounds, it is shocking to the senses of the people watching the video of this accident.

Speeding Car Crashes into Divider Toll Plaza

The video of this accident captured on CCTV has also come on the internet and is getting a lot of views. When the police investigated this incident, they told the public in their statement that the car was being driven by a 20-year-old boy named Adarsh. The result of this terrible accident has come to light that the car has been badly damaged and you can get an idea of this by watching the video of the accident.

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident and Adarsh, the victim of this accident, was taken out of the car and taken to the nearest hospital where he is undergoing treatment.